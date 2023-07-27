International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

