Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.88

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$13.28. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 400,860 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.43.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.