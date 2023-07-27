Investar Holding Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Investar in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Investar Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.
Investar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Investar
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.