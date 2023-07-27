Investar Holding Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Investar in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Investar Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investar stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

About Investar



Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

