Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



