Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 133 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,972. The stock has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $158.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

