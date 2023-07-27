Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 5,411,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $12,499,999.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,192.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,566 shares of company stock valued at $17,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

