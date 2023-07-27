Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 5,411,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $12,499,999.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,192.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,566 shares of company stock valued at $17,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

