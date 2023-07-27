Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 5,411,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $12,499,999.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,192.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,566 shares of company stock valued at $17,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evelo Biosciences
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.