Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.
O-I Glass Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE OI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
