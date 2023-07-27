Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 704,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,148,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,163,000 after buying an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

