Investors Purchase High Volume of Vertex Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 3,822 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

