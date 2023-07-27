IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,276 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,368.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $45.80 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

