Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,062,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -339.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.