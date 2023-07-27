iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.