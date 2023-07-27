iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.