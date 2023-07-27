iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 913,053 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $75.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

