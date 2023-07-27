Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

