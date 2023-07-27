ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.09

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and traded as high as $79.84. ITOCHU shares last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 26,514 shares trading hands.

ITOCHU Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at $18,029,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

