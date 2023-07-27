Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

