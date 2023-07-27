Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($24.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($24.57). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($24.54), with a volume of 20,817 shares.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,914 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.