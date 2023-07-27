Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Price Target to GBX 60

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

