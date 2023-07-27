Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

