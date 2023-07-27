JMP Securities Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.91.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

