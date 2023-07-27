JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other news, Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

