JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other news, Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JOANN Trading Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

