K-Bro Linen Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE KBL traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.00. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.18 million, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2740255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

