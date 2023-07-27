KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR Price Performance

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

