KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.90.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

