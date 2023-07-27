Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

