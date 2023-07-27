Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 558.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

