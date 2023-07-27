Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 3.6 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.