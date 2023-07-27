Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

