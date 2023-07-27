Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

