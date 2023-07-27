Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,505,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 774.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.