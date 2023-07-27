Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

