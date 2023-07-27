Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,878. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,413,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.