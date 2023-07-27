Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

