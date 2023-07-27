Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

KGS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KGS opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

