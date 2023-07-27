Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KGS opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

