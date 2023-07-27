Koninklijke KPN Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.80.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.