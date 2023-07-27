Koninklijke KPN Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

