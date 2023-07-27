Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.
About Koninklijke KPN
