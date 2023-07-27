Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.22

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and traded as high as $74.87. Kubota shares last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 27,360 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Kubota Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
