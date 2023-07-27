Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology
In related news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of KURA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Oncology
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.