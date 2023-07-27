Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LADR opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

