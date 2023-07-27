Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.74.

Shares of LRCX opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $619.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $663.83.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 28.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,453.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

