Land Securities Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LDSCY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDSCY. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 625 ($8.01) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($8.98) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 725 ($9.30) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.33.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

