Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($8.98) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 725 ($9.30) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 625 ($8.01) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.