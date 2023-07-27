Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.71, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

