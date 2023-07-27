Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 525,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $157.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

