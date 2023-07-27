Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 239,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,972. The stock has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

