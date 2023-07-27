Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 33.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 735,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after purchasing an additional 592,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.