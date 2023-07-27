Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lightspeed Commerce in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lightspeed Commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

LSPD stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

