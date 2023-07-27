Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

